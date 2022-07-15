Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 4,143 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

