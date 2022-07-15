Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price target of $310.00.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.67.
PODD stock opened at $227.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.90.
In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.
About Insulet (Get Rating)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.