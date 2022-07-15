Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price target of $310.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD stock opened at $227.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.90.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.