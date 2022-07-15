Insured Finance (INFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,387.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $211,540.80 and approximately $1,387.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00052568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023933 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,272,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant."

