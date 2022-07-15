Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 190,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Intel by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 60,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 456,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,360,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

