International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Raised to SEK 170 at Barclays

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from SEK 160 to SEK 170 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

International Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of IPCFF stock remained flat at $9.35 during trading on Friday. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

