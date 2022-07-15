Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $6.95

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $88.72 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $6.95 or 0.00033201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00052347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001815 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 484,686,105 coins and its circulating supply is 248,369,164 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

