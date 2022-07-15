Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ISRG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.18.

ISRG traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.25. 44,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,993. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.13. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

