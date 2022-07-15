Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 119.7% in June

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.68. 1,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,251. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.18. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $202.21.
