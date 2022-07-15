Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Echo45 Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 7.2% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ Trust

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

QQQ stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $290.22. 1,806,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,330,281. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.48.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

