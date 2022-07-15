Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Up 233.3% in June

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ISEM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $30.50.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (ISEM)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.