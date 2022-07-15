Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Up 233.3% in June

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISEM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF ( NASDAQ:ISEM Get Rating ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 69.39% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

