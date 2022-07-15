Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 470.5% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
VGM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $14.36.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
