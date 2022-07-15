Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 470.5% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

VGM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 248,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 956.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 226,227 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,313,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,255,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

