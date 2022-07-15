Investec Begins Coverage on JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF)

Investec started coverage on shares of JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 906 ($10.78) price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS JTCPF opened at 9.25 on Monday. JTC has a 12 month low of 8.60 and a 12 month high of 12.00.
JTC Company Profile (Get Rating)
