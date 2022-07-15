Investec Begins Coverage on JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF)

Investec started coverage on shares of JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 906 ($10.78) price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS JTCPF opened at 9.25 on Monday. JTC has a 12 month low of 8.60 and a 12 month high of 12.00.

JTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

