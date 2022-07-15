Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. 336,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 309.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

