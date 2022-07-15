ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0048

ION (ION) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. ION has a market cap of $66,096.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00092845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00284542 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008287 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,767,311 coins and its circulating supply is 13,867,311 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.