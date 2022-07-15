iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 5.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 83,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,021,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $5,112,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 332.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.