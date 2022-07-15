iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1,389.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,001,730 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

