iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,001,730 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

