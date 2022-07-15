iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Up 285.7% in June

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LDEM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,055,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 942.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period.

