iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Up 285.7% in June

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of LDEM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $64.90.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
