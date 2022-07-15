iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $169.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

