iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

