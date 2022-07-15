iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up 1.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS ITB opened at $56.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

