Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 343 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $244.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.39. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.80.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

