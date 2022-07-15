Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 320,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.