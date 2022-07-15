Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.
Shares of IJR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 320,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
