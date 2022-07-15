Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

