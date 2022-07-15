Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

FTDR stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Frontdoor (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.