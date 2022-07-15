Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in PPL by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

PPL stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

