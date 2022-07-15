Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

MO opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

