Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 168,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,772. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

