James T. Treace Sells 8,456 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $136,818.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,971.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 0.4 %

TMCI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 158,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,800. The firm has a market cap of $899.41 million, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

