Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JAPSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. 99,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,128. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 26.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Japan Airlines

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

