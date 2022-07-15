Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. 15,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.