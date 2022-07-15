JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.87.

NASDAQ JD opened at $61.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JD.com by 99.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

