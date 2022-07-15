Jefferies Financial Group Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $70.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 74,078 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

