Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Jackson Financial Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Jackson Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $23.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $24.35. The consensus estimate for Jackson Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.27 per share.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion.

JXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $439,049,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,618,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 870,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6,375.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 772,284 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,420,967.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,944,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,429,032.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798 and have sold 4,472,976 shares worth $182,439,755.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

