JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.63 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.15.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

