JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 21,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,379,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

