JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 80 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in 3M by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in 3M by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,752,000 after buying an additional 75,624 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $128.31 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

