JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VO opened at $195.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

