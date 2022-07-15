JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 4,270 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,069,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,003,000 after purchasing an additional 49,951 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $128.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day moving average is $143.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

