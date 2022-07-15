Joseph Gebbia Sells 250,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $94.69. 779,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average of $142.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

