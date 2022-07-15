Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Up 13.3%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 581,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 467,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Jourdan Resources Stock Up 13.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.