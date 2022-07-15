JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to €59.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($56.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.37.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. 79,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,546. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.