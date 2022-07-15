JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target to GBX 3,485

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($41.63) to GBX 3,485 ($41.45) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEPJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($47.34) to GBX 3,650 ($43.41) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($52.09) to GBX 3,835 ($45.61) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,492.50.

Shares of SEPJF opened at $33.39 on Monday. Spectris has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

