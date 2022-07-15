JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Target Price to $39.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,233,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,621,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,654,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.