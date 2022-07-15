Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance
Shares of JUGRF remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
