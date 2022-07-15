Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of JUGRF remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.