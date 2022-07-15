Katana Capital Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KAT)

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KATGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

