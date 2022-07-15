Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

