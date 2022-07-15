Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 774,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $38,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,081 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 67,989 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 42,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

