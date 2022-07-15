Kava.io Tops One Day Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00092547 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00284220 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00042186 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava.io Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.