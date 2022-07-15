Kearns & Associates LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kearns & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after buying an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 333,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,131,982. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

